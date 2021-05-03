Josh Daniels could return to Shrewsbury squad for Ipswich clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Josh Daniels could return to the Shrewsbury squad for the visit of Ipswich.

Wing-back Daniels is battling back from a calf injury which has kept him on the sidelines for six weeks.

Sean Goss and Rekeil Pyke are also on the mend after muscle injuries but are more likely to be ready to face Crewe on Sunday.

Aaron Pierre came through his return from calf trouble against Oxford on Saturday and should be available again.

Ipswich could be unchanged after finally ending their goal drought at the weekend.

James Norwood returned from a hamstring injury to score twice – and miss a penalty – in the 2-1 win at Swindon.

Norwood also captained the side with Luke Chambers left on the bench.

Josh Harrop returned as a substitute following his three-match ban and is likely to be involved again.