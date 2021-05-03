Halifax boost play-off hopes with win at Yeovil

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Halifax consolidated their place in the National League play-off positions with a dominant 3-0 win at Yeovil.

Luke Summerfield scored a penalty in the 14th minute to give his side the lead, after Albi Skendi brought down Billy Chadwick in the area.

Yeovil kept themselves in the game until the 85th minute when Halifax scored a second.

Summerfield’s shot was parried by the goalkeeper but it fell to Kieran Green, who put in the rebound.

In added time, Halifax made absolutely certain of all three points, with substitute Jake Hyde finding the net.