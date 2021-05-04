Lubo Moravcik: Now is logical time for Ryan Christie to make Premier League move

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Celtic playmaker Lubo Moravcik reckons now is the logical time for Ryan Christie to leave Parkhead.

Burnley and newly promoted Norwich are the latest clubs to be linked with the 26-year-old attacking midfielder, whose contract is believed to expire in January 2022.

Celtic are set for a major overhaul this summer with the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer both set to enter the final year of their contracts and likely to move on.

Moravcik told the Celtic Huddle podcast: “Celtic is a big club but the English Premier League is a big motivation and also better money for the players. For that, it’s difficult to resist and stay for a long time at Celtic.

“Celtic is a very good club to jump to a better league because it’s difficult to compare the Scottish league with the Premier League, because for me the Premier League is the best competition ever and it’s a dream for everybody to play there.

“It’s logical for Ryan, it’s a good age to move, and if Celtic get some money it’s also good for Celtic, and they can find some other player who can maybe produce the same performances and maybe jump to the Premier League again.

“I think that is the role for the Scottish league in football, especially Celtic and Rangers, to prepare the players for the English league.

“We have to accept that situation. We are not in the 1960s and ’70s, we are in the 21st century, we have to accept the English league is a different world.”