Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard wins appeal against Leicester red card

Southampton have successfully appealed against the red card shown to defender Jannik Vestergaard during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester.

The 28-year-old Denmark international was dismissed by referee Robert Jones for denying Foxes striker Jamie Vardy a goal-scoring opportunity just 10 minutes into the game.

However, an independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim for wrongful dismissal, and as a result, his one-match ban has been quashed and he will be available to face Liverpool on Saturday.

A Football Association statement read: “An independent regulatory commission has removed Jannik Vestergaard’s one-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The Southampton FC defender was dismissed for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity during the Premier League fixture against Leicester City FC on Friday 30 April 2021.”