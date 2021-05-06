Liam Kelly ruled out of Coventry’s season finale against Millwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liam Kelly remains out for Coventry’s final game of the season against Millwall.

The skipper collided with the post in last month’s 3-2 win at Stoke and suffered a shin injury.

Fankaty Dabo has recovered from a hamstring injury to feature in the Sky Blues’ final few games.

Josh Pask (fractured cheekbone), Ben Sheaf (hip) and Jodi Jones (knee) are sidelined for Mark Robins’ side.

Millwall are likely to still be missing a host of players for their final game of the season.

Matt Smith, Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard, Murray Wallace and Shane Ferguson have been sidelined recently.

Ben Thompson made his comeback from injury as a late substitute in last week’s 4-1 win over Bristol City.

Gary Rowett’s side are 11th in the Sky Bet Championship.