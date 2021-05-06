Cheltenham hoping to clinch League Two title against Harrogate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cheltenham will have a final chance to clinch the Sky League Two title when they take on Harrogate in the last game of the season.

The Robins have already secured promotion to League One and need a victory to guarantee they finish the campaign with silverware.

Michael Duff was disappointed with the performance in defeat against Newport last weekend but the Robins livened up with the introduction of Callum Wright, Andy Williams, Finn Azaz and Indiana Vassilev – all of whom will hope to start.

Will Boyle (knee) and Chris Clements (hamstring) are sidelined for the final match of the season.

Harrogate picked up long overdue silverware on Monday with victory over Concord Rangers in the 2020 FA Trophy final.

Manager Simon Weaver made changes for last weekend’s extraordinary 5-4 victory over title-chasing Cambridge with the final in mind and could stick with the team he fielded at Wembley.

Rangers loanee Josh McPake and Dan Jones of Salford will hope to start their final games for the club.

Town will be without long-term absentees Josh March, Simon Power and Aaron Martin.