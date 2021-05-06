Liam Moore and Andy Rinomhota could return for Reading against Huddersfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reading hope to have Liam Moore and Andy Rinomhota back in contention for their final game of the season against Huddersfield.

Captain Moore has been out with leg and shoulder injuries and midfielder Rinomhota missed last week’s defeat at Norwich due to a soft tissue problem.

Boss Veljko Paunovic will check on several unnamed players who sustained knocks at Carrow Road.

Long-term absentees Michael Morrison (hamstring), Tom McIntyre and Felipe Araruna (both knee) are still unavailable.

Huddersfield will be without defenders Pipa (groin) and Harry Toffolo (back) as boss Carlos Corberan confirmed both players had been playing through injury in recent weeks.

Midfielder Alex Vallejo (concussion) and winger Isaac Mbenza (groin) are unlikely to return for the Terriers’ final match.

Striker Fraizer Campbell also remains sidelined and Corberan confirmed none of his injured players will be returning to the squad.

Christopher Schindler (knee), Oumar Niasse (hamstring), Demeaco Duhaney (hamstring) and Danny Grant (thigh) are all recovering from long-term injuries.