Trio could return for Bristol City’s clash with Brentford

Nigel Pearson could have three players return to his squad for Bristol City’s final match of the season against Brentford.

Tyreeq Bakinson, Zak Vyner and Danny Simpson all missed Bristol City’s 4-1 defeat to Millwall but may be back for last-day action.

Adam Nagy will be absent from the squad for personal reasons.

Striker Famara Diedhiou will also be absent from the matchday squad.

Ethan Pinnock could return for Brentford.

The centre-half missed last weekend’s 2-0 win over Watford with a minor knock.

But Josh Dasilva (muscle), Henrik Dalsgaard (knee), Rico Henry (hamstring) and Shandon Baptiste (knee) are all set to miss out again.

Boss Thomas Frank may rest some players ahead of the play-offs, although striker Ivan Toney is likely to start as he bids to break Glenn Murray’s Championship goalscoring record of 30.