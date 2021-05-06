Joao Pedro could return when Watford welcome Swansea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joao Pedro could return when Watford host Swansea in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash.

The Brazilian forward has shaken off an ankle problem to return to full training this week.

Ismaila Sarr is unlikely to be ready to return as he continues his recovery from hamstring trouble.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Kiko Femenia and Jeremy Ngakia are all definitely sidelined.

Andre Ayew is back in full training for Swansea after a hamstring problem.

And the Swans’ top scorer could return in time for the Watford trip.

Marc Guehi is back in contention after a groin issue kept him out of the win over Derby.

Boss Steve Cooper should include both men in the matchday squad, and will make a late call on whether they are fit enough to start.