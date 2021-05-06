Brighton chief hopes Graham Potter stays at the club ‘for many years to come’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brighton chief executive Graham Barber says Graham Potter would not be allowed to leave the club amid speculation linking him to Tottenham.

Potter, who signed a four-year deal in 2019, has been touted as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho, although there has been no contact from Spurs about acquiring his services.

But Barber insists any approach would not be welcomed and expects Potter to stay at the Amex “for many years to come”.

He told the Argus: “We have no desire whatsoever to lose Graham.

“Graham is very happy here. We are delighted with the work he is doing, the work that the staff around Graham are doing, so as far as we are concerned, there is absolutely no way that we would allow Graham to leave at this time.

“I don’t think there is any interest on Graham’s part either, I think he is very happy with what he is doing and we are delighted with what he is doing for us.

“I think over the last two seasons people have seen the progress we have made in terms of the style of football and the quality of our performances against teams that have got substantially more expensively assembled squads than us and a very significant part of that is down to the work of Graham and his staff.

“So we are delighted with him and we expect him to be here for many years to come.

Graham Potter has impressed with his style of play at Brighton, even if results have not always followed (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

“Nobody has been in contact with me and I wouldn’t expect them to.”

Potter joined the Seagulls in 2019 and has impressed with his style of play, even if results have not always followed.

Spurs are seeking a new boss after sacking Mourinho last month, with Ryan Mason put in temporary charge until the end of the season.