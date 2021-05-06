Crawley still without Tom Nichols for clash with Bolton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crawley will again be without Tom Nichols when they conclude their campaign by hosting Bolton on Saturday.

The forward remains suspended following his red card against Newport on April 20.

Having been a doubt, Sam Matthews missed the 3-3 draw at Stevenage last weekend, along with long-term absentees Tom Dallison (ankle) and Reece Grego-Cox (knee).

John Yems’ men are 12th in the Sky Bet League Two table and could finish a place higher. Their opponents, meanwhile, are looking to secure automatic promotion.

Ian Evatt’s Bolton occupy third place, lying a point clear of fourth-placed Morecambe, who are at home against Bradford on Saturday.

Wanderers are without Kieran Lee for their trip.

Lee is unavailable due to a calf problem sustained in the 2-1 loss to Exeter last Saturday.

Dennis Politic could be involved having been back in training after a knee injury but Liam Edwards (knee) remains sidelined.