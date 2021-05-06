No fresh selection concerns for Exeter as they chase play-off spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor will be hoping other results go their way to make the Sky Bet League Two play-offs in the final game of the season against Barrow.

The Grecians are just one point outside the top seven, and Taylor admits some players have been drained by the efforts of last weekend’s dramatic 2-1 win at Bolton, which saw them miss training earlier in the week.

Taylor, though, reported no lasting fresh selection concerns, although defender Sam Stubbs (knee) and midfielder Joel Randall (hamstring) will both miss out again.

Defender Alex Hartridge, midfielder Matt Jay and forward Ryan Bowman all came back into the side against Bolton, with Nigel Atangana and Ben Seymour having to make do with a place on the bench.

Barrow head to St James Park with their League Two status already secured, but looking to improve on last weekend’s home defeat by Southend, whose relegation was confirmed despite victory.

Defender Brad Barry continues to be assessed after a muscle problem in his leg ruled him out against the Shrimpers, while Tom Davies is another aiming to return.

Caretaker boss Rob Kelly made four changes last time out, with Kgosi Ntlhe returning to the defence, Jamie Devitt and Josh Kay coming into midfield while Luke James was restored to attack.

Defender James Jones, though, will miss out once again with a hip problem which has sidelined him since mid-April.