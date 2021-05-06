Geoff Cameron hoping for QPR farewell against Luton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

QPR captain Geoff Cameron will hope to be involved for the final time when they host Luton.

The experienced midfielder has missed the last seven matches through injury but is close to being back in contention.

Cameron revealed earlier this week that he will be leaving Loftus Road this summer and returning to the United States.

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are still sidelined with knee injuries.

Luton will check on Luke Berry, who has missed the last four matches.

Berry has not figured since he pulled up in the warm-up prior to last month’s goalless draw with Reading.

Tom Lockyer (ankle), Eunan O’Kane (broken leg), Tom Ince (ankle) and Danny Hylton (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Dan Potts lasted 45 minutes on his return from injury against Rotherham in midweek.