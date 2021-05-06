Ricky Holmes missing for Southend with broken ankle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Relegated Southend will be without Ricky Holmes for the visit of Newport.

Winger Holmes played for 45 minutes with a broken ankle against Barrow last weekend.

The 33-year-old only discovered the extent of the damage afterwards when a scan showed a hairline fracture.

Jason Demetriou is still suspended and Tom Clifford is sidelined with a thigh injury.

Newport should be unchanged for a fifth successive match.

The Exiles need just a point to be guaranteed a place in the play-offs.

Ryan Taylor returned on the bench for Saturday’s win over Cheltenham after missing the previous three games through injury.

It means boss Michael Duff has no new fitness worries heading into the final weekend of the regular season.