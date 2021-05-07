Blackpool waiting on Sullay Kaikai and Ethan Robson ahead of Bristol Rovers game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackpool will check on Sullay Kaikai and Ethan Robson ahead of their home game against Bristol Rovers.

Kaikai has missed the last two matches with a hamstring problem, while fellow midfielder Robson (groin) was absent for the midweek win against Doncaster after limping off at Northampton.

Grant Ward (calf), Daniel Gretarsson, Matty Virtue, CJ Hamilton and Gary Madine all remain on the sidelines.

The Seasiders guaranteed their place in the play-offs with Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory against Doncaster but boss Neil Critchley is not expected to make wholesale changes against relegated Rovers as he looks to maintain momentum following three straight wins.

The Pirates must win to have any chance of avoiding finishing bottom of the table, and they will check on the fitness of goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola.

The 34-year-old has had a series of niggling injuries and missed the home defeat to Crewe. If he is not fit, Joe Day will continue between the posts.

Midfielder Ed Upson returns to contention for the final game of the season after serving a three-match ban.

Josh Grant (foot), Sam Nicholson (hip) and Jonah Ayunga remain on the sidelines through injury.