Salford trio banned for must-win match with Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Salford are without three players through suspension as they look for the win against Leyton Orient which could earn them a League Two play-off place.

Defender Di’Shon Bernard and striker Ashley Hunter are suspended after both were dismissed in the defeat at Colchester last weekend, while midfielder Richie Towell will complete a three-match ban for his red card against Mansfield last month.

Tom Clarke is likely to be recalled to plug the gap in defence, while George Boyd or Emmanuel Dieseruvwe could come into the attack in Hunter’s absence. Bruno Andrade and James Wilson continue to build up their match fitness.

Salford must win and then hope both Exeter and Forest Green drop points if they are to finish in the top seven.

Hector Kyprianou should return to the O’s squad for their final game of their campaign.

The midfielder missed the home defeat to Carlisle last weekend under concussion protocols, having suffered a head injury in the defeat at Southend on April 24.

Defender Jamie Turley will be checked on after he came off at half-time against Carlisle.

Adam Thompson (ankle) and Lee Angol (hamstring) remain long-term absentees for Orient.