Mason O’Malley and John McAtee could miss Scunthorpe’s clash with Stevenage

Scunthorpe will check on Mason O’Malley and John McAtee ahead of the visit of Stevenage.

Defender O’Malley suffered a dead leg in the 0-0 draw with Bradford, which forward McAtee missed through illness.

Harrison McGahey remains a doubt with a quad problem and fellow defender Jordan Clarke has a knee injury.

Defender Junior Brown, midfielder Jordan Hallam and striker Aaron Jarvis are carrying hamstring injuries.

Stevenage will assess the fitness of Chris Lines.

The midfielder missed last weekend’s 3-3 draw against Crawley after picking up a knock.

​Danny Newton, Arthur Read, Ross Marshall and Charlie Carter are likely to miss out again.

Midfielder Romain Vincelot may feature for the final time after announcing his retirement.