Sunderland duo Charlie Wyke and Aiden McGeady set for return against Northampton

Charlie Wyke and Aiden McGeady could return from injury for Sunderland’s final regular game of the Sky Bet League One season against Northampton.

The duo missed last weekend’s victory at Plymouth and may be given game time at the Stadium of Light ahead of the forthcoming play-off semi-finals.

Defenders Conor McLaughlin and Tom Flanagan could also return to the squad, with Flanagan rated 50-50 by manager Lee Johnson.

Johnson is also considering using Jake Vokins and Callum McFadzean as he readies his squad for the play-offs.

Northampton manager Jon Brady has suffered a double injury blow ahead of Sunday’s game.

Peter Kioso and Joseph Mills have both been ruled out, with the former having played through the pain barrier with a double hernia in recent weeks.

Mills has fractured part of his ankle but Brady expects the defender to be back in time for pre-season.

With the Cobblers already relegated, Brady admits some of his squad will be playing for their future at the club this weekend.