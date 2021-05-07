Gillingham to check on fitness of Robbie Cundy and Ryan Jackson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gillingham will check on the fitness of Robbie Cundy and Ryan Jackson ahead of their final Sky Bet League One game of the season against Plymouth.

Defender Cundy missed last week’s draw at Burton with a groin injury and will again be assessed.

Tommy O’Connor switched from midfield to cover in central defence and manager Steve Evans could consider that option again.

Right-back Jackson was also sidelined last week after a knock, meaning Robbie McKenzie made his first start since February.

Plymouth are without a trio of loan defenders through suspension and injury.

Jerome Opoku’s spell at the club on loan from Fulham effectively ended when he was sent off in last week’s loss to Sunderland and incurred a ban.

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace) and Adam Lewis (Liverpool) have already returned to their parent clubs after their campaigns were cut short by injury.

Another defender, Will Aimson, is also out injured while club captain Gary Sawyer this week announced his retirement as a result of the long-term ankle injury he suffered last September.