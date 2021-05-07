James Coppinger calling time on Doncaster career after Peterborough clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Doncaster will bid an emotional farewell to James Coppinger in their final Sky Bet League One fixture of the season against Peterborough.

The 40-year-old, who recently returned as a substitute following illness, is to end his playing career after making more than 600 appearances in 17 years for Rovers, though he is in talks to stay at the club in a new role.

Fejiri Okenabirhie is a doubt after suffering an Achilles problem in the defeat to Blackpool on Tuesday night, while Reece James sustained a hip problem in the same fixture.

Four players who have been missing under Covid-19 protocols have returned, but Andy Butler indicated they were unlikely to play having not been able to train properly.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson is planning to blood a number of youngsters in the match after automatic promotion was secured last weekend.

Ferguson named Ricky-Jade Jones, Ronnie Edwards, and Harrison Burrows as being in line for a start, though the changes are not expected to finish there.

With the club’s retained list for life in the Championship due to be released in the coming days, some players could be playing for their futures.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym is expected to remain sidelined having not featured since April 5 for Posh.