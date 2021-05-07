FA role for former Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr has joined the Football Association’s technical department.

The governing body confirmed Kerr, who was in charge of Scotland from 2017 until the end of last year, would look at the style of play across all women’s national teams.

The FA said Kerr would report into its head of women’s technical, Kay Cossington.

Welcome aboard, Shelley! 👋 The former @ScotlandNT head coach will manage the implementation and development of our ‘how we play’ strategy across all women's national teams. — England Football (@EnglandFootball) May 7, 2021

Cossington said: “I am delighted to welcome Shelley to the FA. She is an individual with outstanding experience at the highest levels of the women’s game as a player, coach and mentor and I am excited by what she can achieve with us.”

Kerr, who captained her country during her playing days, led Scotland to their first ever Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Meanwhile, England’s 2023 World Cup qualifying schedule has been confirmed, with the Lionesses to face North Macedonia at home on September 17 in what will be their first match under new boss Sarina Wiegman.

They will then play Luxembourg away four days later, while another double-header the following month will see them host Northern Ireland, then take on Latvia away. Austria are the other team in Group D of the European section of qualifying for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

🗓 Our 2023 @FIFAWWC qualifying scheduled is confirmed. The work begins in September. 💪✨ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 7, 2021

Wiegman will begin work with England after overseeing Holland’s campaign at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

England have had Hege Riise in temporary charge after Phil Neville stepped down as boss in January – the Norwegian is also managing the Great Britain team at the Olympics.

Wiegman said in a statement from the FA: “It is very exciting to know our route to the World Cup, which will start with a home match against North Macedonia. I really hope that by that time Covid will be a distant memory and the fans will be able to support us on our journey to Australia/New Zealand.

“However, we all have other duties to fulfil in Tokyo first, so for now I wish Hege, the team and the entire staff the very best.”