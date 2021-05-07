Steve Cook and Lloyd Kelly back for Bournemouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Play-off bound Bournemouth will welcome back defenders Steve Cook and Lloyd Kelly for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke.

Captain Cook missed last weekend’s loss at Wycombe due to a back problem, while Kelly has recovered from an ankle issue.

Winger Junior Stanislas is a doubt for the Cherries after he suffered a hamstring injury at Adams Park.

Midfielder Lewis Cook (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Steven Fletcher and Harry Souttar are major doubts for injury-hit Stoke.

Potters boss Michael O’Neill said striker Fletcher and defender Souttar pulled out of training on Thursday with “stiffness and tightness” and is not optimistic either will be fit to feature in Dorset.

Forward Nick Powell (groin) is also unlikely to be available for the visitors.

Angus Gunn, Nathan Collins, James McClean and Alfie Doughty (all foot), James Chester and Tyrese Campbell (both knee), Morgan Fox (hamstring), Joe Allen (calf and hamstring), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (back) and Jack Clarke (ankle) are also sidelined.