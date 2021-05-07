Liam Kitching could feature for Barnsley as Valerien Ismael considers changes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barnsley could have defender Liam Kitching available for the Sky Bet Championship visit of champions Norwich.

Kitching is yet to make his debut following a January move from Forest Green because of a groin problem, but has been building up fitness with an appearance for the under-23s.

The Tykes are already secure of a top-six finish, so manager Valerien Ismael may opt to freshen up the side, with forward Dominik Frieser in contention after a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Herbie Kane (ankle) will miss out again but could return for the play-offs, while defender Ben Williams (knee) continues his own recovery.

The Canaries will be without top scorer Teemu Pukki because of ankle ligament damage sustained in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Reading which secured the title.

On-loan Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery on a fractured metatarsal in his right foot suffered during the closing stages against the Royals.

Full-back Dimitris Giannoulis is available again following a three-match suspension, while out-of-contract midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic are expected to feature in a final game for the club.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring), midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring), defenders Ben Gibson (ankle) and Sam Byram (hamstring) all continue their rehabilitation.