Derby and Sheffield Wednesday have injury doubts for relegation decider

Derby still have injury concerns as they will pick from the same squad for their relegation decider against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Andre Wisdom (groin) and on-loan Everton midfielder Beni Baningime (hamstring) have been struggling with injuries, while one unnamed player will have a fitness test.

Teden Mengi has returned to Manchester United after a hamstring injury ended his season prematurely, with Stoke loanee Lee Gregory also out with a hamstring problem.

Victory would guarantee the Rams’ Sky Bet Championship safety while a draw would be enough if Rotherham do not win at Cardiff. Defeat would send Derby down as the Owls have a superior goal difference.

Sheffield Wednesday go to Pride Park nursing several knocks.

Tom Lees is out with ankle ligament damage, while Moses Odubajo has been struggling with a hamstring problem.

Joost Van Aken remains a doubt and Cameron Dawson (knee), Massimo Luongo (knee), Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) could all miss out again.

Darren Moore’s side need to beat Derby and hope Rotherham do not win at Cardiff to stay up.