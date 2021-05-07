Ethan Laird could make farewell MK Dons appearance against Rochdale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ethan Laird could return to play a final game for MK Dons in the season-ending meeting with Rochdale this weekend.

The 19-year-old, who missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Fleetwood due to a migraine, is one of four loan players set to depart the club after Sunday’s match.

Russell Martin had previously indicated that Cameron Jerome, whose Dons future is not yet resolved, could return alongside Daniel Harvie though Sunday’s game could come too soon for the pair.

Matt O’Riley faces a late fitness test after being forced off last week, while Kieran Agard, Ben Gladwin and Warren O’Hora remain out.

Rochdale will again check on Paul McShane ahead of the game after he failed a fitness test last weekend.

McShane has missed the last two games, including Saturday’s home loss to Doncaster which condemned Rochdale to the drop.

Conor Shaughnessy was an unused substitute against Donny after passing a late fitness test.

Forward Stephen Humphrys had to make do with a third consecutive substitute appearance after recovering from a hamstring injury.