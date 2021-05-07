Morecambe could be without a number of players for Bradford clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Promotion-chasing Morecambe could remain without a host of players for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Bradford.

Liam Gibson, Aaron Wildig and top scorer Carlos Mendes Gomes missed last Saturday’s win at Walsall due to injury and have been absent from training this week.

Kelvin Mellor is definitely out for Derek Adams’ side as he is in the middle of a three-match ban following his red card against Bolton on April 24.

Winger John O’Sullivan (hamstring) and forward Jordan Slew (broken leg) are also sidelined.

Bradford appear to have no fresh selection concerns.

Ollie Crankshaw is poised to return to the squad following two games out having suffered breathing problems at Port Vale on April 24.

Billy Clarke was an unused substitute during last weekend’s goalless draw with Scunthorpe on his return from a calf issue.

Forwards Clayton Donaldson and Andy Cook are among those pushing for starts for the Bantams.