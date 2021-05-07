Crewe could have players back for visit of Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe have been monitoring Luke Murphy, Tom Lowery and Nathan Wood ahead of Saturday’s home Sky Bet League One clash with Shrewsbury.

Murphy has missed the last two games because of an ankle problem, while fellow midfielder Lowery and defender Wood both sat out the 1-0 win at Bristol Rovers last weekend due to knocks.

Josh Lundstram, who has been sidelined after suffering an ankle fracture in October, could return to first-team action having played for the Under-23s this week.

The game might come too soon for Oliver Finney (leg), and Luke Offord (hamstring) is a definite absentee.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell may return for Shrewsbury.

The defender was absent from the squad for the 0-0 draw against Ipswich on Tuesday night, with first-team coach David Longwell saying Ebanks-Landell was being rested and would be fit for this match.

The Shrews have also had Josh Daniels (calf) and Rekeil Pyke (muscle injury) out of action.

Shrewsbury are 17th in the table heading into their final game of the campaign, three spots and nine points below Crewe.