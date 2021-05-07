Declan Rice returns to training before West Ham clash with Everton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Declan Rice is back in training ahead of the visit of Everton after spending five weeks out with a knee injury.

Boss David Moyes must decide whether to pitch the England international straight back in or wait until Brighton next weekend.

Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Mark Noble are still injury doubts.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure returns after missing eight matches with a fractured bone in his foot.

Playmaker James Rodriguez is unavailable with a calf problem.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is now the only long-term absentee.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Lingard, Antonio, Trott, Fredericks, Diop, Alves, Balbuena, Johnson, Rice, Coventry, Bowen, Yarmolenko, Martin.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Olesen, Holgate, Mina, Nkounkou, Davies, Delph, Iwobi, Bernard, King.