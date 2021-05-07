Granit Xhaka could feature for Arsenal in Premier League clash with West Brom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Granit Xhaka could be in contention for Arsenal’s Premier League clash with West Brom on Sunday.

The midfielder missed Thursday’s goalless draw with Villarreal – which saw the Gunners eliminated from the Europa League – after complaining of a tight muscle in the warm-up, but the issue is not believed to be serious.

Dani Ceballos is available having been banned for the previous game, while David Luiz (hamstring) is still likely to be sidelined.

West Brom will be without Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The midfielder is unable to face his parent club as part of the terms of his loan agreement from Arsenal.

Albion have no new injury concerns but Branislav Ivanovic, Robert Snodgrass and Kieran Gibbs remain on the sidelines.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Cedric, Chambers, Gabriel, Mari, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Pepe, Aubameyang, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah, Balogun.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Bartley, Furlong, Townsend, O’Shea, Peltier, Ajayi, Pereira, Snodgrass, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Phillips, Livermore, Diangana, Sawyers, Robinson, Diagne, Robson-Kanu, Grant.