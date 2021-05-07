Liam Bridcutt set to return as Lincoln target favourable play-off position

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lincoln captain Liam Bridcutt is set to be involved in Sunday’s final Sky Bet League One match of the regular season at home to AFC Wimbledon.

He sat out the midweek loss at Charlton following a recent return from a calf injury, but will start this weekend and Brennan Johnson could be involved too after a spell on the sidelines with a slight hamstring issue.

Joe Walsh (calf) made his comeback on Tuesday as a late substitute while Anthony Scully is set to be fit despite coming off with reported tightness in his gluteus medius at The Valley.

Adam Jackson (hip) will remain absent for Michael Appleton’s side, who are preparing for the play-offs with fifth the lowest they can now finish in the division.

Wimbledon are at the other end of the table, but had survival secured last Saturday despite a 3-1 home loss to Portsmouth.

Shayon Harrison was on the bench again and Darnell Johnson (both ankle) has returned to training in a boost to manager Mark Robinson.

Terell Thomas is another on the comeback trail after a lengthy time out with illness but may not be fit enough to feature in Lincolnshire.

Callum Reilly (ankle) and Sam Walker (knee) have not played since March and will miss out on this final match of the campaign.