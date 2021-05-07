Joao Moutinho may return for Wolves against Brighton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joao Moutinho could feature for Wolves when they face Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday lunchtime.

The veteran midfielder has been out since mid-April with an ankle complaint but has returned to full training.

Defender Willy Boly will not return before next weekend’s meeting with Tottenham after suffering long-term effects of Covid-19.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns but Seagulls midfielder Adam Lallana is unlikely to return.

Lallana, who missed last weekend’s 2-0 win over Leeds due to a calf issue, is not expected to be available until next weekend’s clash with West Ham.

Albion remain without Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Solly March (knee).

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Corbeanu, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Podence, Jose, Silva, Traore.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, White, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Karbownik, Bissouma, Gross, Moder, Propper, Caicedo, Alzate, Mac Allister, Trossard, Izquierdo, Jahanbakhsh, Maupay, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Connolly, Tau.