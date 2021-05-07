Charlton midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey missing with knee injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Charlton are missing midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey for their Sky Bet League One clash with Hull.

Forster-Caskey suffered a knee injury in the 3-1 victory over Lincoln on Tuesday and will miss the Hull game and the play-off campaign if the Addicks grab the last available spot.

Midfielder Diallang Jaiyesimi has been out for the last three games because of injury and his fitness is being monitored.

Boss Nigel Adkins made four changes against Lincoln after admitting he was gambling on some players who are carrying knocks.

Hull defender Reece Burke could be set for his first appearance since April 24 after recovering from injury.

Burke was an unused substitute in the 3-1 victory over Wigan that clinched the League One title and is hoping to be involved against Charlton.

Hull made just one change against Wigan, replacing Daniel Crowley with George Honeyman, and now that the league has been won they have the scope to rest those carrying knocks.

Honeyman is definitely out with boss Grant McCann stating he has been playing through the pain barrier because of an ankle issue.