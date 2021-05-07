Oldham set to have no fresh injury worries for Forest Green visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oldham appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their season-concluding home clash with Forest Green on Saturday.

Striker Zak Dearnley, having been sidelined since January, scored on his return to action when the Latics were beaten 4-1 at Mansfield last weekend.

Still missing from the matchday squad were Bobby Grant, Serhat Tasdemir, Raphael Diarra, Sido Jombati and Ian Lawlor.

Keith Curle’s men are currently 18th in the Sky Bet League Two table.

Forest Green, looking to cement a play-off place, will be without midfielder Ebou Adams as he serves a suspension after being sent off in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Tranmere.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Nicky Cadden, who has been recovering from a hamstring problem.

Dan Sweeney, Elliott Whitehouse and Jamille Matt remain absent with long-term injuries.

Rovers are seventh, a point clear of eighth-placed Exeter, who host Barrow on Saturday.