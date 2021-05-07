Manchester United look forward to Europa League final – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 7.

Football

Manchester United looked forward to the Europa League final.

Gdańsk here we come 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/TY9Hi7psoB — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 6, 2021

Villarreal loved their Europa League aggregate win over Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford revealed the release date for his new book.

Jack Grealish remembered his debut.

7 years ago today, professional debut for @AVFCOfficial 7 minutes well spent chasing @YayaToure 🤣🤣What a journey it’s been since! #AVFC pic.twitter.com/XoUbmE7aBK — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 7, 2021

Trent will never forget that corner!

What a moment!

Cricket

Joe Root continued to receive flak for his shades.

But the England skipper was unfussed.

Dawid Malan reflected on his debut IPL campaign.

Jofra Archer was out with his dog.

A new track for Universe Boss.

Boxing

Jake Paul brawled with Floyd Mayweather after stealing his hat.

🧢🧢🧢 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me if I die……. I died for the hat — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor has July 10 in his sights.

Tennis

Another award for Naomi Osaka.

crazy times, we really won a laureus. pic.twitter.com/TM1BzRx8ZJ — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 7, 2021

Summer is almost here!

First white lines of the year: painted ✔️ The grass court season must be coming soon…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/dDpJ16kwe7 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) May 7, 2021

Roger Federer had the books out.

Formula One

Fist bump action in store in Catalunya this weekend.

Lando Norris was 12th at the end of the day.

Had a good morning but a trickier afternoon. Back tomorrow for more. pic.twitter.com/WMP0nU2y6b — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 7, 2021

Valtteri Bottas topped the opening practice in Barcelona and was second later on.

Haas’ Mick Schumacher was eyeing a good final practice and qualifying on Saturday.

As was Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.