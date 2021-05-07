Burnley to offer free tickets to 3,500 fans for final home game with Liverpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burnley have announced plans to distribute free tickets to 3,500 fans for their final home game of the season against Liverpool on May 19 via a ballot system.

The Clarets will make the ballot available to all supporters who have renewed their season tickets for next season, with successful applicants encouraged to make a donation to NHS Charities Together.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: “This fixture is opportunity to reward our loyal season ticket holders who have shown incredible support to the club throughout the pandemic.

“We have therefore decided to make tickets for this fixture free of charge. If supporters are able to, the club is encouraging successful applications in the ballot to consider making a donation to the NHS charities.”