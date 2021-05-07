Michael van Gerwen thrashes James Wade to go top of Premier League

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Michael van Gerwen thumped James Wade 8-3 to move to the top of the Premier League in Milton Keynes.

The five-time champion clinched victory in a high-quality contest in which Wade secured a season-high three-dart average of 110.28.

But the Dutchman’s better accuracy on doubles, including finishes of 135, 128 and 104, saw him move two points clear at the top of the table.

𝗠𝘃𝗚 𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗘 🔥 Michael van Gerwen is once again at the top of the Premier League table after an emphatic performance, averaging 107.44 in an 8-3 win over James Wade (110.28)! 📺 𝙐𝙥 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 👉 Jonny Clayton v Nathan Aspinall pic.twitter.com/f7kDbUnYZM — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 7, 2021

Nathan Aspinall lost top spot after he was beaten 8-6 by Johnny Clayton, for whom victory keeps his play-off hopes alive.

Both players missed a series of doubles with the must crucial being the single darts at tops missed by Aspinall in the final leg which would have salvaged him a draw.

Gary Anderson also retained hopes of a top-four finish with an 8-4 victory over Dmitri van den Bergh, while Jose de Sousa held onto fourth place with an 8-1 win over former world champion Peter Wright.