Scott Parker insists he is not mad for believing that Fulham can stay up

Scott Parker claims he is not “mad or deluded in any way” for insisting his belief in Fulham’s ability to remain in the top flight has not waned.

The Cottagers are nine points from safety with only 12 points available from the remaining four matches of the season.

Burnley sit one place above Fulham in the table, and a win for Sean Dyche’s men would secure their place in next season’s Premier League while confirming their opponents relegation.

Fulham host Burnley on Monday and Parker accepted his side’s fate was out of their hands.

“My own belief is not waning, at this present moment in time no definitely not because at this moment there’s four games left,” the Fulham manager said.

“Of course I do keep saying that, (but) I’m not mad or deluded in any way and I understand the predicament we’re in and I understand how difficult that challenge is, but at this moment, it’s still a challenge, it’s still there.

“Is it in our hands? No, but what is in our hands is the next four games and can we win four? That’s the aim. But in the real real short term we need to win on Monday night.

“After Monday, if we don’t win that then my belief or where I see it is going to be very very different. Of course it is.

“But over the course of the season I always looked at a team that have been competitive, I’ve always looked at a team indifferent at times and inconsistent and of course that’s why we are where we are but it’s certainly a team that can win games and that’s what we need to start on Monday night.

“That’s the main focus from me, I’m not willing to indulge or look at anything different other than that at this present moment in time and that may change in the future or in the near future but at the moment that’s not the case.”