Stephen McLaughlin nets brace as Mansfield end season with win at Port Vale

Stephen McLaughlin was Mansfield’s two-goal hero as they eased to a 3-0 final-day win at Port Vale.

Mansfield deservedly led 2-0 at the break after a dominant showing and should perhaps have been further ahead.

McLaughlin drove the opening goal into the bottom corner 10 minutes in and, for most of the half, the hosts were merely hanging on.

Jordan Bowery saw a glancing header from McLaughlin’s cross skim off the outside of the post as well as being denied by goalkeeper Scott Brown, who later denied Ollie Clarke.

On the half-hour mark, Mansfield doubled the lead. George Lapslie nicked Shaun Brisley’s pass off Luke Joyce’s toe and charged half the length of the field before neatly laying it off to Stephen Quinn, who made no mistake from six yards.

Vale did rally late in the half and Harry McKirdy’s goalbound effort was hacked to safety by the retreating McLaughlin.

In stoppage time, Alex Hurst went closest for the hosts but saw his fierce drive from distance rattle the bar.

McLaughlin sealed the Stags’ victory on 63 minutes with a delightful free-kick that shot off the turf to evade Brown’s grasp.

The Vale keeper did then deny the left-back a hat-trick from a similar situation but it was a job well done for Mansfield, who eased to a comfortable win.