In-form Wrexham cruise past Yeovil

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wrexham extended their unbeaten National League run to six matches with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Yeovil to strengthen their place in the play-offs.

The hosts bossed the first half with captain Shaun Pearson handing them a ninth-minute lead as he headed in from close range from a corner.

Top scorer Luke Young doubled Wrexham’s advantage after 20 minutes when he collected the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box and fired home his 11th goal of the season.

Jordan Davies made it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark, slotting a free-kick into the bottom corner.

Yeovil attempted to reduce the deficit three minutes after the break but Josh Neufville fired a chance just wide while goalkeeper Adam Smith made a great save to deny Pearson a second at the other end.