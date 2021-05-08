Dagenham & Redbridge storm past sorry Wealdstone to extend winning run to six

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dagenham & Redbridge romped to a sixth straight Vanarama National League win as they swept past struggling Wealdstone 5-0 at Grosvenor Vale.

Angelo Balanta fired the Daggers ahead in the second minute and Matt Robinson swiftly added another when he finished off a flowing move.

Paul McCallum drilled in a third with a low shot from the edge of the area in the 21st minute and scored again from close range shortly before half-time.

With 15 minutes left, Mauro Vilhete saw his curling effort saved by Jake Askew before Robinson scored a fifth in stoppage time as the Stones slumped to a seventh successive defeat.