Femi Ilesanmi effort enough as Boreham Wood edge 10-man Halifax

By Press Association
May 8, 2021, 5:24 pm
Former York defender Femi Ilesanmi netted Boreham Wood’s winner (Nigel French/PA)
Femi Ilesanmi’s first goal of the season saw Boreham Wood claim a narrow 1-0 National League victory over play-off hopefuls Halifax.

The defender broke the stalemate after 67 minutes with an eye-catching finish across goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

The Shaymen saw their hopes of fightback suffer a major blow when Danny Williams was dismissed for a second caution and they were unable to find an equaliser.

The result leaves Halifax in fifth, with Wrexham and Notts County in close pursuit.

