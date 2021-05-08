Femi Ilesanmi effort enough as Boreham Wood edge 10-man Halifax

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Femi Ilesanmi’s first goal of the season saw Boreham Wood claim a narrow 1-0 National League victory over play-off hopefuls Halifax.

The defender broke the stalemate after 67 minutes with an eye-catching finish across goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

The Shaymen saw their hopes of fightback suffer a major blow when Danny Williams was dismissed for a second caution and they were unable to find an equaliser.

The result leaves Halifax in fifth, with Wrexham and Notts County in close pursuit.