Chesterfield continue push for National League play-offs with win at Woking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Chesterfield won 4-1 at struggling Woking to keep up the pressure on the sides in the Vanarama National League play-off places.

Chesterfield went ahead with seven minutes gone as an unmarked Gavin Gunning headed in from a corner.

More bad Woking defending at a corner allowed Marcus Dinanga to smash home from close range to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

But the home side hit back from the penalty spot eight minutes later when Kane Ferdinand was fouled at a corner and Charlie Cooper kept his cool to score.

Five minutes before the break, Gunning flicked on at another corner and George Carline restored the two-goal advantage.

Jack Clarke netted Chesterfield’s fourth two minutes from time as the visitors ran out easy winners to sit eighth in the table, one point behind Notts County.