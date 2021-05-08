Edinburgh City on front foot in Scottish League One play-offs with win at Elgin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Edinburgh City’s Josh Campbell scored the only goal in the first two games of the Scottish League One play-offs.

Campbell slotted home in first-half stoppage-time to earn City a 1-0 away victory over Elgin.

The hosts came close to snatching a last-gasp equaliser but Callum Antell produced an excellent stop from Kane Hester.

Stranraer and Dumbarton played out a stalemate at Stair Park in the other semi-final first leg.

Darryl Duffy twice came close for the hosts in the first half and Jaime Wilson had a goal disallowed for offside for Dumbarton, who dropped into the play-offs on Thursday night following Clyde’s win over East Fife.

Stranraer striker Thomas Orr and Dumbarton forward Rabin Omar came close in a bright start to the second half and there were further chances.

Both Connor McManus and Orr could not get a touch to a ball that flashed in front of the Sons goal and Jamie Hammill cleared off the line from Robert Jones at the other end.