John McGlynn confident his patched-up Raith Rovers are ready for Dundee showdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

John McGlynn insists his battered-and-bruised Raith Rovers squad are up for the play-off fight despite seeing their injury woes continue to mount.

The Kirkcaldy outfit squeezed past Fife rivals Dunfermline to set up a two-game semi-final shoot-out with Dundee this week.

But the 2-0 win – sealed thanks to goals from Lewis Vaughan and Gozie Ugwu – came at a cost.

On-loan Rangers ace Kai Kennedy sat out the Pars clash with a hamstring strain and will play no part in Dee double header, which will see Rovers play host on Wednesday before the return leg next Saturday.

Now McGlynn is worried he may have another couple of injuries to add to his casualty list, including veteran stopper Iain Davidson.

McGlynn – who is hoping his side have taken a step closer towards ending Raith’s 24-year Premiership exile – said: “I’m delighted with the attitude, commitment, the way we played and defended.

“But we have picked up two or three injuries again which won’t make it any easier. However, we’re happy to be in the semi-final so bring it on.

“Dundee have had a week to prepare, they haven’t had any games to play so the advantage is with them.

“But that just gives us more spirit and determination. Iain Davidson has come off with an injury and that would be a blow after losing Kai from Tuesday.

“I don’t think Kai’s got a chance of making next week. To lose a player of his quality is a blow.

“But what can you do? We’ll just have to get on with it.

“Over the course with Dundee, we beat them here, they beat us there and there was a draw too.

“I don’t expect there will be too much in it.”

Kennedy and Davidson are not the only ones looking worse for wear, with McGlynn and his assistant Paul Smith nursing facial wounds after their celebrations at Ugwu’s goal got out of hand.

“Our sub goalkeeper David McGurn has come from the back and he’s actually pushed me onto Paul, and my glasses have stabbed Paul in the eye,” laughed the Rovers boss.

“Paul’s got stitches and I’ve got a cut myself. Goalkeepers, ken what I mean? Honestly…”

While McGlynn could laugh, it was a painful day for Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford as his side was consigned to another year in the Championship after wasting a string of chances across both legs.

“Congratulations to Raith Rovers,” he said. “I wish them all the best for the play-offs.

“On a personal note, I am disappointed that we didn’t do that clinical thing of putting the ball over the goalie.

“Maybe that’s credit to Jamie MacDonald or us not having that ruthlessness over the two ties to give us the opportunity to win the game.

“But I thought the players’ attitude, commitment and application was very good over the two games and I can’t fault that. It just didn’t fall for us where we didn’t manage to find the back of the net over the two ties.”