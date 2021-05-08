Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean a doubt for Euros after suffering knee injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean is a Euro 2020 doubt after suffering a knee injury during Norwich’s final Sky Bet Championship game.

McLean went off early in the second half after being denied by a sliding challenge in the penalty box during the champions’ 2-2 draw with Barnsley.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke later revealed the former St Mirren and Aberdeen player had suffered suspected knee ligament damage.

With five weeks to go before Scotland kick off their European Championship campaign against the Czech Republic, the injury could force him out of Steve Clarke’s squad.

McLean, right, with Scotland team-mate Grant Hanley after the game (Mike Egerton/PA)

McLean re-appeared on the Oakwell pitch wearing a knee brace and using crutches as he and his team-mates collected the Championship trophy.

Clarke is already missing Ryan Jack from his midfield options after the Rangers midfielder underwent calf surgery.

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes also went off with a knee injury in QPR’s final Championship game but manager Mark Warburton played down the extent of the problem.

💬 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝘆𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝘆𝗸𝗲𝘀. Lyndon picked up a knock but he was keen to play on. The doc said no, and it’s important we protect our players. We know he has a big summer ahead with Scotland – I just hope he doesn’t score against England!#QPR | #QPRLUT pic.twitter.com/DapQLQq6Dp — QPR FC (@QPR) May 8, 2021

After a 3-1 win over Luton, Warburton said: “For Lyndon to go down – he never goes down and he’s as hard as a piece of teak. But I don’t think the doctor was too concerned and Lyndon was desperate to come back onto the pitch because he thought he was OK.

“The doctor said he wanted to be cautious, and we’ll always listen to the medical staff. So that was more precautionary, I hope.

“He looks OK – and the way he’s attacking the food in the dressing room, he looks fantastic.

“He knows he’s got a big summer ahead of him, and we need to look after our players.”