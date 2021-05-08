Torquay see their lead cut to two points as they are held at home to Bromley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Torquay saw their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League get reduced to two points after a goalless home draw to play-off hopefuls Bromley.

The Seagulls almost broke the deadlock inside three minutes when Scott Boden’s lobbed effort over Bromley goalkeeper Mark Cousins came back off the woodwork.

Cousins denied Jake Andrews on two occasions from distance in the first half, while Torquay captain Asa Hall saw his deflected effort also saved at the start of the second period.

Sam Sherring and Boden were both off target with headers as the hosts pushed for a winner.

Bromley nearly snatched victory as Frankie Raymond’s deep free-kick almost caught Lucas Colovan off guard as the Torquay goalkeeper was forced to tip over, while Charlie Fox headed wide late on for the visitors.

However, there was one last chance for the home side as Benjamin Kimpioka broke through on goal, but Cousins denied the on-loan Sunderland striker and earned a point for Bromley.