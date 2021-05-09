Ellis Simms strikes to send Blackpool into the play-offs in good heart

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Substitute Ellis Simms struck late on to hand Blackpool a 1-0 victory over already-relegated Bristol Rovers.

Everton loanee Simms had only been on the pitch for four minutes when he volleyed home Demetri Mitchell’s cross on 75 minutes.

Play-off bound Blackpool finished the regular season in third place, while Rovers finished bottom.

Rovers threatened first at Bloomfield Road, with Alex Rodman seeing a deflected strike only just clear the crossbar.

At the other end, James Husband fired a disappointing effort straight at Rovers keeper Jed Ward.

The hosts were on top heading into the interval and Keshi Anderson was denied by a superb point-blank save from Ward in the 43rd minute.

Just after the restart Ward was there again to keep out Elliot Embleton’s strike from an acute angle.

Rovers went close again on the hour mark when Rodman fired off target after meeting Cameron Hargreaves’ smart pass.

Rodman then headed wide after rising to meet Luke McCormick’s cross, but it was Simms who went on to settle it late on.