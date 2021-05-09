Gary Roberts praises Ipswich for blowing away Fleetwood to claim the points

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ipswich first team coach Gary Roberts said his side deserved their 3-1 victory over Fleetwood after they blew the opposition away.

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson described it as a typical end-of-season match with too many chances being given away by his team.

Two goals in the opening nine minutes by James Norwood and Gwion Edwards followed by a third from Troy Parrott helped secure the victory for Ipswich, who ended the season in ninth place, with the visitors pulling one back through Wes Burns and finishing in 15th spot.

Norwood struck in the third minute and the second came six minutes later when Edwards rifled the ball across Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns.

The Tractor Boys extended their lead when Parrott converted after being put through by Norwood in the 29th minute.

Kyle Vassell had a great chance to pull a goal back but fired tamely wide until Burns netted for the visitors in the 72nd minute after he chased his own through ball to slam home on the angle.

Roberts said: “I thought we were brilliant today, we started on the front foot, they worked their socks off and came away really happy.

“Today to get three goals was nice, pleasing, and I am more than happy.

“We have not had much luck in front of goal, we need luck, luck’s big in the game and we haven’t really gone on and killed teams or punished teams like we should but today we did, we blew them away and I thought we deserved to win the game.

“There’s a lot of energy in the team. I thought Troy Parrott was brilliant and worked well with James Norwood, there’s a little bit of a partnership going there, and even young (Armando) Dobra added a bit of fresh air today.

“Norwood is a good striker, he’s scored goals all his life, he has had a couple of niggles here and there and if we can clear them up he’ll be a big player for us.”

Grayson admitted his side had not done enough to keep the opposition at bay.

He said: “It probably was an end-of-season game with too many chances for my liking.

“We’ve been very good apart from our last two games away from home, we’ve had seven out of nine games with clean sheets.

“It’s not what we want and the season has finished now and players have got nothing to play for apart from their pride and futures and livelihoods, we’ve finished the season, we regroup throughout the summer and see where next season takes us.

“Everybody is quite pleased that this season is probably finishing now apart from teams that are being promoted and in the play-offs but without the opportunity to have supporters in it’s been a strange time for everyone.”