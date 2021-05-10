The sporting weekend in pictures

After making Manchester City wait to seal the Premier League title on Saturday, Chelsea could celebrate securing the Women’s Super League crown on Sunday with victory over Reading.
Elsewhere, West Brom’s defeat at Arsenal confirmed relegation, Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix, while Marcus Smith secured an epic Premiership win for Harlequins over Wasps.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.
