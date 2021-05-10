On This Day in 2016: West Ham say goodbye to Upton Park with win over Man Utd

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West Ham waved goodbye to Upton Park with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester United on this day in 2016.

The Hammers said a fond farewell to their home of 112 years with one final win and it took place on a dramatic night in east London.

Kick-off was delayed after the visitors’ team bus was attacked by West Ham fans and it was no surprise the ground was a cauldron of noise when play did eventually get under way.

Four years ago today we played our final match at the Boleyn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jjcUXbMzgd — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 10, 2020

Diafra Sakho raised the decibels levels some more when he grabbed the opener in the 10th minute, but Man United stunned the hosts when Anthony Martial struck twice in the second half to spoil the party atmosphere.

Home manager Slaven Bilic was determined to finish on a high and saw two unlikely sources in his back four come to the rescue.

Michail Antonio levelled proceedings in the 76th minute with a header from a Dimitri Payet cross before Winston Reid followed suit four minutes later from another delivery by the French playmaker to score the final goal at the venue.

Winston Reid heads in the final goal scored at Upton Park in West Ham’s 3-2 win over Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

It ensured West Ham signed off from Upton Park with one more famous night in front of 34,602 spectators.

After providing the fireworks on the pitch, several were let off at full time in a spectacular farewell to the old stadium, also known as the Boleyn Ground, before the Hammers moved into the London Stadium later in the year.